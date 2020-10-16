Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
New Uses for Easter Things
Gallery
Get inspired by the hidden talents behind these seasonal goodies.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Portable Pureed Fruit, $38 for 10
Article
Affordable products that save you time and effort.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Time-Saving New Uses for Old Things
Gallery
Try these clever ways to repurpose everyday items.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Pare Down Your Food Container Collection
Article
Take stock of your containers and toss what you don't need.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Add Cranberries to Holiday Cocktails
Article
Surprise your holiday guests with a tart cocktail twist.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Burger or Salad: Which Is Healthier?
Article
It might seem obvious, but there are some important facts to consider.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
When to Replace a Fire Extinguisher
Video
Even if there’s no expiration date, it won’t last forever.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
Tailgating 101
Article
Everything you need to stage an impromptu parking lot picnic.
By Melinda Page and Ashley Tate
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com