Melanie Rud

Melanie Rud is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and expert, who writes for numerous national print and digital outlets. Prior to beginning her freelance career, Melanie held beauty editorial positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. Follow her on Instagram @melrud_.

6 Clean Beauty Brands Actually Worth Adding to Your Stash

We’ve got the scoop on what clean beauty actually means, plus some of the brands that are really doing it right.
These Are the 8 Top Hair Color Trends for Spring, According to Hairstylists

New season, new shade.
8 Fresh Spring Haircuts to Try This Season

Forget spring cleaning, spring snipping is where it’s at.
4 Ways to Spring Clean Your Skincare Routine

Experts weigh in on how to clean out, simplify, and streamline your skincare regimen.
The 5 Best Dentist-Approved Ways to Get Whiter Teeth

Now here’s something to smile about.
7 Water-Based Primers for Perfect Makeup Application Every Time

Trust us, this is the secret.
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Hair Loss—and How to Live With It

If you’re experiencing serious shedding, you’re not alone.
6 Ultra-Flattering Layered Haircuts for Every Length

Because layers are always a good choice.
5 Winter Haircuts That Look Amazing—Even When It's Freezing Out

6 Gorgeous Haircuts With Bangs to Inspire Your Next Chop

7 Fresh New Haircuts to Get You Excited for Fall

Put Down the Tweezers: Here’s the Safest Way to Get Rid of Ingrown Hairs

The 5 Common Things That Can Ruin Your Hair Color

Safeguard your shade with these easy tips, tricks, and product picks to make your hair color last as long as possible.

These 7 Best Drugstore BB Creams Are the Ultimate Multi-Taskers

Derms Rank the 10 Most Effective Anti-Aging Ingredients for Your Skin

The 10 Best Essie Nail Colors for Your Summer Pedicure

10 Humidity-Proof Hairstyles to Keep You Frizz-Free All Summer Long

How to Spring Clean Your Beauty Bag

How to Banish Tired Skin—Including Telltale Puffy Eyes

9 Easy Ways to Refresh Your Routine This Fall

These 11 Eye Creams Will Actually Make a Difference, According to Dermatologists

20 Brilliant Hair and Beauty Hacks You Never Knew You Needed

7 Best Foundations for Hot Weather

The Best Makeup for Hot Weather

9 Scientifically-Backed Ways to Beat the Fall and Winter Blues

8 Lightweight Moisturizers for Hydrated—Not Greasy—Summer Skin

We Found the 12 Most Flattering Nude Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone

15 SPF Moisturizers That Make Daily Sun Protection Easy

