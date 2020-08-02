Melanie Mannarino

8 Simple Steps to Burying a Grudge (and Promoting Your Own Good Health)
A family feud. A cold war with a neighbor. A workplace injustice. It might feel right to hold on to your sense of being wronged—but you may end up with more than your share of the suffering. Here’s how to move forward.Read More
I Started Using CBD Oil Every Day—and This Is How It Changed My Life
Better sleep, energy for workouts, and a compliment from my husband make it all worthwhile.Read More
How to Lend Money to Family Without Ruining Your Relationship(s)
It’s a relief if you can turn to family in a pinch—and you want the feeling to be mutual. But money and family can be a combustible mix, so follow this expert advice before you lend money to family.Read More
Is It Better to Use the Dishwasher or Hand-Wash Your Dishes?
We know which method will give you more time to binge-watch your latest Netflix obsession, but what’s better for the planet, your dishes, and your wallet?Read More
Should You Store Bath Towels in the Bathroom?
Having a fresh, fluffy stack of bath towels at your fingertips seems like a smart idea—but is it just a breeding ground for germs?Read More
Should You Let People Wear Shoes In Your Home? We Asked a Pro
You don’t know where those shoes have been—but you don’t want to be rude. What’s the right answer?Read More