Melanie Lieberman

Get Paid to Live at Luxury Resorts in Cancún
Article
Dream job alert: Get paid $10,000 a month to live the good life in luxury resorts in Cancún.
Jetblue Is Having a $39 Flash Sale Right Now
Article
The sale ends at midnight. 
Flights to Europe Are Now on Sale for Under $300 Round-trip
Video
Icelandair is celebrating their new Economy Light airfare category—promising travelers cheaper tickets with hefty bag fees—with a serious airfare sale to Europe.
Fly to Greece With Emirates for $329 Round-trip
Article
One of the world’s best airlines is encouraging travelers to bring friends and family along on incredible adventures by offering deals on multiple tickets purchased together
Flights to Hawaii Are Now Even Cheaper
Video
They start at $352 round-trip.
Hopper's New Tool Makes It Easier Than Ever to Find Cheap Flights
Video
Does this mean we can take more vacations?
Evacuate Florida During Hurricane Irma With JetBlue's $99 Flights
Video
A $99 price cap has been put in place as Hurricane Irma approaches.
No, There's No Magic Date When Airfare Goes on Sale
Article
Consider this myth debunked. 
