Maya Kachroo-Levine

Hint: It's not as sexy as installing a skylight in the living room, but the ROI is hard to ignore.
The bright, patterned wallpaper is a simple way to brighten your home for spring.
Sephora's rewards points eventually expire. Find out how long you have to use them—and the best time to get the coolest stuff.
The owners of the stunning 5-acre property in Corning, New York, have put 18 years into renovating their home—and now they want to make sure it goes to the right person.
If you don’t follow this rule, you risk spending too much (or too little)—and both can impact the value of your home.
Not only is it free, it's approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.