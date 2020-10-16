Maya Gandara

All the Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day, Including Ninja, Instant Pot, and Cosori
Article
The prices go back up tomorrow.
The Super Soft Sheets With 88,000 Five-Star Ratings Just Got Even Cheaper Thanks to Prime Day
Article
They're Amazon's best-selling sheets by far.
This Smart Robot Vacuum Works Wonders Picking Up Pet Hair, and It’s $50 Off During Prime Day
Article
It can fit in all those hard-to-reach areas.
These 5 Weighted Blankets Are Amazon’s Most Popular Picks, and They’re All on Sale for Prime Day
Article
But only for 48 hours.
It had a 25,000-person waitlist for a reason.
It’s compact enough for small spaces, yet powerful enough for big stains.
They’re on sale right now.
It has more than 5,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.