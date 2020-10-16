Maya Gandara
All the Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day, Including Ninja, Instant Pot, and Cosori
The prices go back up tomorrow.
By Maya Gandara
The Super Soft Sheets With 88,000 Five-Star Ratings Just Got Even Cheaper Thanks to Prime Day
They're Amazon's best-selling sheets by far.
By Maya Gandara
This Smart Robot Vacuum Works Wonders Picking Up Pet Hair, and It’s $50 Off During Prime Day
It can fit in all those hard-to-reach areas.
By Maya Gandara
These 5 Weighted Blankets Are Amazon’s Most Popular Picks, and They’re All on Sale for Prime Day
But only for 48 hours.
By Maya Gandara
This ‘Glass Skin’ Serum Is So Good, One Bottle Is Sold Every 3 Minutes
It had a 25,000-person waitlist for a reason.
By Maya Gandara
Every Pet Owner Needs This Carpet-Cleaning Tool With Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviews
It’s compact enough for small spaces, yet powerful enough for big stains.
By Maya Gandara
My Night Sweats Have Stopped Ever Since I Started Sleeping on These Breathable, Linen Sheets
They’re on sale right now.
By Maya Gandara
This $16 Cleaning Tool Sweeps Up Pet Hair, Dirt, and Debris—and Will Even Wash Your Windows
It has more than 5,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
By Maya Gandara
