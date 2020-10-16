Maura Fritz
20 Ways to Make Guests Comfortable When You Don’t Have a Guest Room
Article
You can’t offer guests more than an air mattress on your living-room floor, but you want them to have as pleasant a stay as possible. Rest easy: There are plenty of simple ways to make them feel at home.
By Maura Fritz
15 Women’s Power-Dressing Moments
Gallery
A quick look at how women, famous and otherwise, dressed themselves for the job.
By Maura Fritz
How This One Change Improved My Sleep, Boosted My Mood, and Mellowed Me Out
Article
One Real Simple editor has the bright idea of going under mood lights.
By Maura Fritz
Makeup Tips for 8 Common Problems
Gallery
Two top-notch makeup artists helped Real Simple readers find the answer to their makeup conundrums—in their own cosmetic bags.
By Maura Fritz
Maura’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
Gallery
Our editors highlight what they deem the best ideas of the year on RealSimple.com. Here, Deputy Editor Maura Fritz shares her picks.
By Maura Fritz
How to Do a Side French Braid Bun
Gallery
Can one hairstyle be both sweet and sophisticated? Yes. See how to create it in just four steps.
By Maura Fritz
How to Do an Easy French Twist
Gallery
Take a more relaxed approach to an undeniable classic. See the five simple steps.
By Maura Fritz
How to Do a Topsy Tail
Gallery
Step up an ordinary ponytail with this rolled style. See how in just six steps.
By Maura Fritz
