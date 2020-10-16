Mary Claire Britton

Has there ever been a time that ordering nachos has really worked out? To be honest, it always feels like a fight to find the best pieces of chip that are loaded equally with toppings, resulting in an archaeological dig to unearth just the right bite before your friend does. It can be...stressful, to say the least. Making a nachos recipe at home leaves you to pile on the goodies evenly over the chips, which you’ll arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. This means every chip is gloriously topped with chicken, cheese, salsa, avocado and, well, more cheese. Make it a bigger meal by adding black beans or get crazy and swap the avocado for guacamole.
There are a few reasons why this delicious grilled halloumi cheese salad is going to become your summer dinner fave. First, it’s easy to throw together after work, and still manages to be super filling. Second, it hits all the right flavor notes, from briny olives to spicy garlic and cool, crunchy cucumbers. But, the most important reason to make this salad is to eat grilled halloumi, a firm cheese that can stand the heat of a grill or grill pan. The taste is salty like feta, but you can cut into the planks of crispy, melty cheese with a knife and fork like you would tofu or a portobello mushroom. The result is a decidedly decadent salad that packs in a ton of good-for-you ingredients, too.
Lo mein—a Chinese dish that means stirred noodles—is a standard takeout order for many Americans, but making it at home is an opportunity to not only expand your culinary repertoire, but to cut down on expensive delivery. Lo mein noodles are stirred into a sauce—in this case, a mixture of soy, lime, sugar, Sriracha, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. What’s not to like? You’ll also fold in shrimp and sautéed vegetables like bell peppers, scallions, and mushrooms, plus fresh baby bok choy. You can customize the veggies exactly to your liking—the best part about cooking at home.
These open-faced egg toast beauties are much more than your average egg salad sandwich—the flavors, textures, and even look are elegant and original. Folded into the egg salad mixture is a mustardy vinaigrette, briny capers, fresh parsley, and just-bitter-enough radicchio leaves. Heaped on top of toasted sourdough, the result is both fresh and hearty, a win-win! This mixture would also be delicious piled on a whole grain like brown rice or quinoa, or even served as a salad for a lighter meal. Serve with a crisp white wine like Vinho Verde or a dry rose from Provence.
A grill is the gift that keeps on giving for easy summer dinners, as in the case of this easy pork chop recipe. The pork chops get a perfect sear thanks to patting dry before you add them to the hot, oiled grill grates, and—bonus!—there’s no smoky kitchen to worry about after. You’ll serve the chops with a peppery arugula and stone-fruit salad; a perfect savory-sweet dinner pairing. Peaches and apricots are called for here, but any in-season stone fruit like plums or nectarines would taste great alongside. Shopping tip: bone-in, center-cut pork chops are the way to go here, anything smaller will cook much more quickly.
In the world of kitchen disasters, overcooked rice is a common one. Thankfully, when it comes to this classic Chinese dish, you’re actually encouraged to cook the rice until it falls apart and becomes a soupy porridge, perfect for a comforting dinner or breakfast (as it’s traditionally served). Making this congee recipe in the slow-cooker not only allows for hands-off cooking, it infuses the coconut milk-base with even more flavor. Suggested toppings include cilantro and Sriracha, but almost any savory element tastes great on top—roasted mushrooms, a fried egg, even avocado would all be equally at home here.
This light, easy weeknight dinner is worthy of a dinner party, but quick enough to still enjoy the precious few hours after work. If you’re nervous about cooking skin-on salmon, don’t worry. The key to stress-free fish cooking is to follow this recipe’s instructions for pan seared salmon. By properly heating the oil and allowing the salmon skin to crisp up, it’ll not only make a delicious crust, the skin will release easily. Prep tip: If you’ve got extra time before dinner, this salad benefits from an extra hour of marinating.
What’s not to like about an easy dinner that comes together in 20 minutes and requires almost no cooking? You’ll start by toasting pitas brushed with oil, which brings out a lot of flavor. Topped with hummus and chickpeas, these pita pizzas are packed with protein. From there it’s just a matter of adding toppings—including melted cheese, of course. In fact, it’s so easy, it’s a perfect dinner to let kids try their hands at. Mint and oregano are the suggested herbs for this recipe, but if you’ve got parsley or cilantro on hand, those will work, too.