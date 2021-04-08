Marshall Bright is a freelance writer who previously worked as the commerce editor at Apartment Therapy Media, and as a food and lifestyle writer at Refinery29. Her work has also appeared in InStyle, Saveur, The Week, and SheKnows. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with B.A. in history, which means she got asked a lot in college if she wanted to be a lawyer. Originally from Tennessee, she moved to Nashville after living in NYC for six years. Grateful to be back, she still misses bagels most of all.