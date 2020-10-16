Marla Garfield
How to Fold a Sweater
Gallery
To reduce wrinkles and minimize bulk, follow these simple steps.
By Marla Garfield
Here's Exactly How to Conquer All Household Odors
Gallery
Get rid of bad smells―from kitchen garbage to kitty litter―for good.
By Marla Garfield Katie Holdefehr
How to Unclog Your Iron's Steam Feature
Article
A quick trick to conquer a blockage that baffles you.
By Marla Garfield
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com