Marla Christiansen
Follow These Easy Steps to Clean Copper Naturally So it Looks Brand New
Video
The best way to clean copper does not involve any harsh chemicals—everything you need is in your pantry.
By Marla Christiansen
We Tested 5 Essential Oil Diffusers–Here's the Best One for You
Article
You’ve read all about these aromatherapy gadgets’ destressing abilities—we tested out five essential oil diffusers to find the best one.
By Marla Christiansen
5 Little Changes That Will Make Any Home Look More Luxe
Article
Want swanky style to grace your home? A few small changes will give it an effortless yet upscale look.
By Marla Christiansen
6 Things You Will Always Regret Throwing Away
Video
Whatever you do, don’t toss out these six things.
By Marla Christiansen
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Get Rid of Anything
Video
A professional organizer shares her decluttering secrets.
By Marla Christiansen
7 Design Rules You Should Totally Break, According to Designers
Article
Redecorating? Don’t be afraid to let your inner rebel guide you.
By Marla Christiansen
These 6 Cut Flowers Last the Longest
Video
Get the most out of your beautiful, yet fleeting, flower arrangement.
By Marla Christiansen
How to Make Paper Snowflakes the Easy Way
Video
Follow these simple steps for how to make paper snowflakes and you'll have a flurry of elegant DIY decorations. 
By Marla Christiansen
