Mark Driskill

Coconut and mango are a match made in Hawaii heaven. Most granolas call for olive oil or butter, but here, coconut oil adds extra coconutty intensity. If you can’t find pre-toasted coconut chips, you can make them yourself. Heat oven to 350° F and spread the coconut on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes; let cool then proceed with the recipe as written. If you want to go totally coco-crazy, serve with dairy-free coconut yogurt. Brands like Anita’s, So Delicious, or Silk are available in the refrigerated section of your supermarket.