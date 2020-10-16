Marjorie Ingall
How to Find the Right Journaling Style to Improve Your Life
Article
Whether you want to improve your mood, feel more organized, or sleep better, we’ll help you write it out and make it happen.
Why Rescuing Animals Is a Family Affair for This Maine Couple
Article
Danielle Mills Blake, her husband Justin, and their family have made a life of rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for badly injured dogs and cats—and even the occasional snake.
How I Finally Tackled All of Those Half-Done Projects
Article
Writer Marjorie Ingall has a zillion half-done projects that haunt her (making her even less efficient). She consulted three experts—a life coach, a personal assistant, and a psychiatrist—in pursuit of a happy ending.
How I Finally Conquered My Fear of Driving
Article
In facing a phobia, one writer gets a refresher course in the twists and turns of life.
How Not To Apologize
Article
Sometimes “sorry” really does seem to be the hardest word. Not so for Marjorie Ingall, mistress of the art of the apology.
Balance or Bust
Article
One indefatigable woman takes on a marathon research project (2,330 pages of self-help!), determined to master life’s juggling act—even if it kills her.
The Best Cleaning Supplies
Gallery
The most powerful tools for making your cleaning routine faster, easier, and more effective.
The Best Classic Cleaning Supplies
Gallery
When it comes to the most effective deep-cleaners, the oldies are definitely still the goodies.
