Marisa Cohen

Tired of bad news? Just take a look at a few advances from the science and tech worlds. You’ll feel better—in more ways than one.
They used to tell you everything. Now they slam their laptop shut when you walk into the room. What's a concerned parent to do?
The Internet’s most hilarious celeb mom, who is known for sharing pretty much putting it all out there on social media, has one line she won’t cross.
Grab these bulk buys without spending a second in a big-box store.
One of the most anticipated musicals of the year is cracking audiences up with an ode to the Scandinavian lifestyle trend.
The Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate took her 4-month-old daughter in her arms and fed her without missing a beat.
We all know to keep sharp objects and meds out of reach of our kids, but seemingly harmless toys can turn deadly fast. Is your kid playing with one of those toys right now?
The place with the best salaries, health care, and business opportunities for women may surprise you.