Marianne Williams

Getting breakfast together in the morning can be a hassle at best, an impossibility at worst. Enter overnight oats, in which time softens fibrous rolled oats in a honey-spiked mixture of almond milk, yogurt, and peanut butter. Unlike other overnight oat recipes, this one sings with flavor, thanks to a hearty spoonful peanut butter stirred into the mixture. The toppings bring a lot to the equation, too. Each jar is topped with layers of strawberry jam, banana slices, and chopped peanuts. Not only is this recipe a time saver, it’s a delicious way to start the day.
Peanut butter ups the ante on chewy, caramel-like blondies in this quick and easy dessert recipe. Only ten minutes of active time is required to get you from prep to oven. So, what are you waiting for? This rendition of blondies is classic, which is to say they aren’t jam packed with fillings—just a smattering of chopped peanuts—but any number of mix-ins would be welcome in the batter. Marshmallows, chocolate chips, or a swirl of jam on top of the batter would all be tasty versions to try once you’ve mastered the recipe.
This quick vegetarian dinner is as simple as tossing a package of ramen noodles with a flavor-packed spicy peanut sauce, which slicks each noodle with layers of flavor. Punchy vinegar, salty soy sauce, and spicy gochujang balance the creamy peanut butter in the rich sauce. It’s a flexible mixture, which would taste great alongside grilled chicken, pork satay, or even roasted mushrooms. To turn the noodles into an even more filling dinner, add cubes of tofu, quickly-boiled shrimp, or poached chicken.
Cold nights call for warming, hearty, and super delicious dinners—but they can get a little ho-hum. Enter this homemade, vegetarian wonton soup, a quick and flavorful way to mix up weeknight meals. Once you get the hang of it, DIY wontons are deceptively simple. Just top a wrapper with mushroom filling, brush with egg, fold, and repeat. Plus, assembling them while the liquid simmers allows the broth to deepen in flavor. It’s highly likely that you’ll love this soup enough to earn a place in the weekly rotation. If so, you can get ahead by making and freezing the wontons just after stuffing.
Barbacoa is a style of cooking meat that originated in Mexico, which traditionally would require hours of slow-roasting and basting, but thanks to the modern kitchen miracle known as a slow cooker, you can have the all the flavors at home—no fire pit required. Once it melts into fork-tender submission, you’ll shred the meat and pile it onto slider buns with a quick slaw and pickled jalapeños for a kick of heat and acid. If you have leftover meat, try it tucked into tacos with pineapple and thinly sliced white onion, or piled onto nachos with avocado, cilantro, and cotija.
A trip to Spain might be out of the question tonight, but a delicious, chorizo-spiced shrimp pasta can stand in for a ticket. Dried chorizo is a shortcut flavor bomb, and you’ll put it to good use here. First, you’ll crisp up pieces in a skillet, then add some garlic for flavor, and finally sautée the shrimp in the oily goodness. Tossed with pasta and toasted breadcrumbs and your dinner is basically garlic bread meets shrimp meets pasta. Double down on the Spanish theme with a white wine like Txakoli or red such as Tempranillo—both would taste great with this dish.
This quick vegetarian dinner takes its cues from traditional Moroccan ingredients like spicy harissa paste, fluffy couscous, fragrant mint, and crunchy almonds. In just twenty minutes, you’ll make a fast and delicious lemony pilaf with currants, almonds, and mint. All that’s left to do is crisp tofu in a skillet and braise it in a honey-spiked harissa sauce. The result is shockingly flavorful, given that it comes together so quickly. Shopping tip: Harissa comes in a range of spice levels. Look for “mild” if you are sensitive, or adjust the amount to taste. If you want to add a vegetable, try cauliflower or broccoli, which can stand up to the vibrant flavors.
As far as salads go, Caesar is indisputably king, and this tasty rendition is proof. The shortcut dressing relies on mayonnaise rather than egg yolk for an easier swap, and packs a generous amount of classic flavor thanks to Parmesan, Dijon, anchovies, and garlic. You’ll toss this mixture with crunchy sliced Brussels sprouts and baby kale, plus cooked chicken to make it an extra satisfying dish. The homemade croutons just might be the star of the show. Soft white sandwich bread allows each piece to be well-coated with olive oil, meaning they roast to crisp perfection. P.S. While this recipe makes for a standout dinner, it also works as a side salad—keep the chicken or replace it with avocado or shrimp.