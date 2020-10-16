Marianne Williams

Peanut butter ups the ante on chewy, caramel-like blondies in this quick and easy dessert recipe. Only ten minutes of active time is required to get you from prep to oven. So, what are you waiting for? This rendition of blondies is classic, which is to say they aren’t jam packed with fillings—just a smattering of chopped peanuts—but any number of mix-ins would be welcome in the batter. Marshmallows, chocolate chips, or a swirl of jam on top of the batter would all be tasty versions to try once you’ve mastered the recipe.