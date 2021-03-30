Margaret Littman

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
15 Impossible-to-Kill Outdoor Plants
15 Impossible-to-Kill Outdoor Plants
With summer in full swing, it’s hard not to admire the yards and gardens around town that are filled with greenery and colorful blooms. If you’ve always assumed that your yard was too dry, too shady, or that the soil was too sandy to support such beautiful plants—guess again. In fact, these common problems may just inspire you to get more creative with your plant picks. With expert advice and care tips from a couple of plant pros, we’ve ID’d 15 pretty plants that will thrive in even the least plant-friendly spaces. Fragrant, flowering dianthus will not only survive in sandy soil, but it will also fill your backyard with color and a lovely, slightly spicy scent. If you have a shady yard that doesn’t get much sun, skip the grass and carpet the ground with common oak sedge, which adds textural interest to the area. With these hard-to-kill plants readily available at nurseries and garden centers, there’s no reason to let a dry, low-light space stop you from creating a showstopping backyard. RELATED: 5 Low-Maintenance Outdoor Plants That Will Boost Your Home’s Curb Appeal
Read More
Next
7 Concrete Ways to Do Your Part for the Asian American Community Right Now
7 Concrete Ways to Do Your Part for the Asian American Community Right Now
Real progress starts with simple actions.
Read More
Next
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Next
Food
Previous
Food
See All Food
9 Cheeses You Can Eat Even If You're Lactose Intolerant
9 Cheeses You Can Eat Even If You're Lactose Intolerant
Not all dairy is created equal.
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Previous
Home
See All Home
Easy Homemade Carpet Cleaners to Tackle Every Stain
Made with products you probably have on hand
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Real Simple Home
Life
Previous
Life
See All Life
Best Shows to Watch on Netflix this March
Binge these great TV shows on Netflix while you can!
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Previous
Health
See All Health
30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Previous
Money
See All Money
11 Small Ways You Can Help Stimulate the Economy
11 Small Ways You Can Help Stimulate the Economy
Your dollars may be worth more than you realize.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Made Simple
Spending
Money Etiquette
Style and Beauty
Previous
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Previous
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
7 Tulip Arrangements That Are Absolutely Stunning
7 Tulip Arrangements That Are Absolutely Stunning
Spring is peak season for tulips. Take a cue from these beautiful arrangements and create your own at home.
All Holidays
Easter
Gifts
Mother’s Day
Passover
Entertaining
Father’s Day
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine’s Day
News
Shop
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Previous
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Margaret Littman
Real Simple
Margaret Littman
Margaret Littman
Share
Margaret Littman
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
Close
Login
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.