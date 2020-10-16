Maggie Shi
How to Julienne Carrots Like a Pro
Article
Fancy slicing and dicing isn’t as difficult as it looks. Follow these steps to create perfect matchsticks every time.
By Maggie Shi
6 Tasty Potato Chip Alternatives
Gallery
Tired of plain old potato chips? These options are sure to snap you out of snack time boredom.
By Maggie Shi
Maggie’s 6 Favorite Ideas of 2012
Gallery
Our staff highlights RealSimple.com's best ideas of 2012. Here, Deputy Editor Maggie Shi shares her picks.
By Maggie Shi
Store-Bought Snack Ideas for Kids
Gallery
Offer up these heathful, under-200-calorie snacks without the guilt.
By Maggie Shi
5 Creative Weekend Getaway Ideas
Gallery
Why book a flight to a touristy beach resort when you can try one of these off-the-beaten-path weekend escapes?
By Maggie Shi
Guilt-Free Sweet Treats
Gallery
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these healthier snacks—all are less than 200 calories and contain 5 or less grams of total fat per serving.
By Maggie Shi
7 Money-Saving, Stress-Less Holiday Shopping Tips
Gallery
Be prepared with these smart strategies before hitting the mall.
By Maggie Shi
