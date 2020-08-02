Maggie Seaver

Maggie Seaver is an associate editor at Real Simple, writing about life, career, health, and more. She loves to read, makes unsolicited dad jokes, and chooses cheese over chocolate nine times out of ten.

Most Recent

4 Stretches You Probably Didn’t Know Could Ease Back Pain

4 Stretches You Probably Didn’t Know Could Ease Back Pain

Relieve nagging back discomfort and tension by giving these tight spots some love.
Read More
How to Stay Cool While Wearing a Face Mask in the Summer Heat

How to Stay Cool While Wearing a Face Mask in the Summer Heat

Keep cool and protect others with these doctor-approved pointers.
Read More
Meet the 7-Year-Old Philanthropist Handing Out Masks to the Homeless in Chicago

Meet the 7-Year-Old Philanthropist Handing Out Masks to the Homeless in Chicago

And she’s raising money to build a hotel for the homeless.
Read More
This Single-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Has Saved My Mornings During Lockdown

This Single-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Has Saved My Mornings During Lockdown

Don’t tell the baristas, but I might like my at-home coffee better now.
Read More
10 Intentionally Boring Podcasts That Will Lull You to Sleep

10 Intentionally Boring Podcasts That Will Lull You to Sleep

You'll be out like a light.
Read More
‘The Daily Smile’ Podcast Offers a Needed Dose of Good News Every Weekday

‘The Daily Smile’ Podcast Offers a Needed Dose of Good News Every Weekday

The good news we need and deserve.
Read More

6 Doctor-Approved Tips for Staying Virus-Free While Renting an Airbnb

6 Doctor-Approved Tips for Staying Virus-Free While Renting an Airbnb

Please rent responsibly.
Read More
Umbrella Volunteers Have Delivered Thousands of Groceries and Meds to Older Adults During Lockdown

Umbrella Volunteers Have Delivered Thousands of Groceries and Meds to Older Adults During Lockdown

Umbrella is keeping our 60+ loved ones safe and fed.
Read More
These 5 Major U.S. Cities Are Actually Great at Social Distancing, Data Finds

These 5 Major U.S. Cities Are Actually Great at Social Distancing, Data Finds

Read More
5 At-Home Ways to Keep Your Wedding and Engagement Rings Sparkly for Life

5 At-Home Ways to Keep Your Wedding and Engagement Rings Sparkly for Life

Read More
5 Common-Sense Safety Rules to Follow When Traveling by Uber

5 Common-Sense Safety Rules to Follow When Traveling by Uber

Read More
Google Maps Launched 5 New COVID-Related Features to Help You Safely Navigate the Outside World

Google Maps Launched 5 New COVID-Related Features to Help You Safely Navigate the Outside World

Read More

These 11 Online Courses Make Learning From the Couch a Breeze

From creative writing to coding classes, these sites make at-home learning affordable and easy.

All Maggie Seaver

Calling All 2020 Grads: These 15 Companies Are Hiring for Entry-Level Remote Jobs Right Now

Calling All 2020 Grads: These 15 Companies Are Hiring for Entry-Level Remote Jobs Right Now

Read More
3 Soothing Yoga Stretches You Can Easily Do Between Zoom Meetings

3 Soothing Yoga Stretches You Can Easily Do Between Zoom Meetings

Read More
Watching Disney’s New Zenimation Series Feels Like Meditating—Only Way Better

Watching Disney’s New Zenimation Series Feels Like Meditating—Only Way Better

Read More
A New Google Search Filter Helps COVID-19 Frontline Workers Find Affordable Hotel Rooms

A New Google Search Filter Helps COVID-19 Frontline Workers Find Affordable Hotel Rooms

Read More
This Amazing Skincare Set Has Changed the Look and Feel of My Skin in Barely a Month

This Amazing Skincare Set Has Changed the Look and Feel of My Skin in Barely a Month

Read More
41 Father’s Day Quotes That Will Take Your Card or Caption Up a Notch

41 Father’s Day Quotes That Will Take Your Card or Caption Up a Notch

Read More
Introducing SendThanksNow: The Easiest Way to Send Virtual Thank You Gifts to Healthcare Heroes

Introducing SendThanksNow: The Easiest Way to Send Virtual Thank You Gifts to Healthcare Heroes

Read More
How to Support Someone Who Just Lost Their Job

How to Support Someone Who Just Lost Their Job

Read More
This Catering Service Donates Free Restaurant Meals to Frontline Hospital Workers

This Catering Service Donates Free Restaurant Meals to Frontline Hospital Workers

Read More
3 Realistic Ways to Sneak Mindfulness Into a Busy Workday

3 Realistic Ways to Sneak Mindfulness Into a Busy Workday

Read More
This Amazing Woman Is Doing One Random Act of Kindness Every Week—for 45 Weeks

This Amazing Woman Is Doing One Random Act of Kindness Every Week—for 45 Weeks

Read More
How to Keep Your Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing a Face Mask

How to Keep Your Glasses From Fogging Up While Wearing a Face Mask

Read More
How to Move Homes Safely Amid Coronavirus If You Absolutely Have To

How to Move Homes Safely Amid Coronavirus If You Absolutely Have To

Read More
This Teen Started a Free Grocery Delivery Service for Quarantined Neighbors—and It Has Already Gone Global

This Teen Started a Free Grocery Delivery Service for Quarantined Neighbors—and It Has Already Gone Global

Read More
Need Some Background Noise? Here Are Spotify's Top Songs for Your WFH Playlist

Need Some Background Noise? Here Are Spotify's Top Songs for Your WFH Playlist

Read More
How to Keep Family Traditions and Celebrations Alive During the Quarantine

How to Keep Family Traditions and Celebrations Alive During the Quarantine

Read More
5 Netflix Parental Control Options to Give You Peace of Mind While Your Kids Watch

5 Netflix Parental Control Options to Give You Peace of Mind While Your Kids Watch

Read More
These Crazy-Soft Cotton PJs Are My WFH Uniform (and Make Amazing Gifts Too)

These Crazy-Soft Cotton PJs Are My WFH Uniform (and Make Amazing Gifts Too)

Read More
The New Spotify Kids App Will Keep the Whole Fam Entertained While Stuck at Home

The New Spotify Kids App Will Keep the Whole Fam Entertained While Stuck at Home

Read More
3 Game-Changing Reasons to Stop Hitting the Snooze Button, Based on This Survey

3 Game-Changing Reasons to Stop Hitting the Snooze Button, Based on This Survey

Read More
Due to Coronavirus Concerns, July 15 Is the New Official Deadline to File Your 2019 Taxes

Due to Coronavirus Concerns, July 15 Is the New Official Deadline to File Your 2019 Taxes

Read More
5 Creative Ways to “Travel” When You’re Stuck at Home

5 Creative Ways to “Travel” When You’re Stuck at Home

Read More
Small Businesses Need Support Right Now—Here Are 10 Ways to Shop Local When You're Stuck at Home

Small Businesses Need Support Right Now—Here Are 10 Ways to Shop Local When You're Stuck at Home

Read More
The Happiest Country in the World Also Gets the Most Sleep, Survey Finds

The Happiest Country in the World Also Gets the Most Sleep, Survey Finds

Read More
This Moisturizer Is the Only Thing That Saves My Dry Skin From Frequent Hand-Washing

This Moisturizer Is the Only Thing That Saves My Dry Skin From Frequent Hand-Washing

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com