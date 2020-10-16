Liz Welch
5 Steps to Stress-Free Family Dinners, Tested by a Single Parent
We helped a single parent find recipes that she and her kids can make in advance, as well as ways to make dinner each night less stressful.
12 Easy Snacks for Kids
Easy enough for kids to make for themselves, these snacks are also healthy enough to be Mom-approved.
How to Cook Kale, Chard, and Collard Greens
Learn how to clean, prep, and cook your favorite greens.
A True Account of Prescription Drug Abuse
Wendy Liberman Davis didn’t look the part. She had a great job. A loving husband. A happy life. But like an estimated 7.4 million women nationwide, she abused prescription medicine. Here is the startling true story of how she lost everything and began a long journey to get clean.
Dinner Makeover: Kicking the Takeout Habit
Andi Jordan's hectic schedule has caused her to rely heavily on takeout. Here, Real Simple gives her the tools to reclaim family dinner.
Dinner Makeover: Cooking for Picky Eaters in a Tiny Kitchen
Brook Easton's 14-by-3 foot kitchen (and her sons' similarly-stunted palates) can make dinnertime a challenge. Real Simple offers solutions to both issues.
Reclaim Your Cooking Space With Kitchen Organizers
Clearing a space to cook can be more exhausting than actually preparing your meal. Use these kitchen organizers to keep things neat and tidy.
Dinner Makeover: I Need to Learn How to Cook
Newlywed Ashley Bush is an absolute beginner in the kitchen. Join her as she learns how to cook, thanks to an arsenal of easy-to-follow recipes from the Real Simple food department.
