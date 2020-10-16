We helped a single parent find recipes that she and her kids can make in advance, as well as ways to make dinner each night less stressful.
12 Easy Snacks for Kids
Easy enough for kids to make for themselves, these snacks are also healthy enough to be Mom-approved.
Learn how to clean, prep, and cook your favorite greens.
Wendy Liberman Davis didn’t look the part. She had a great job. A loving husband. A happy life. But like an estimated 7.4 million women nationwide, she abused prescription medicine. Here is the startling true story of how she lost everything and began a long journey to get clean.
Andi Jordan's hectic schedule has caused her to rely heavily on takeout. Here, Real Simple gives her the tools to reclaim family dinner.
Brook Easton's 14-by-3 foot kitchen (and her sons' similarly-stunted palates) can make dinnertime a challenge. Real Simple offers solutions to both issues.
Clearing a space to cook can be more exhausting than actually preparing your meal. Use these kitchen organizers to keep things neat and tidy.
Newlywed Ashley Bush is an absolute beginner in the kitchen. Join her as she learns how to cook, thanks to an arsenal of easy-to-follow recipes from the Real Simple food department.