Liz Mervosh

Restaurant-quality salmon at home is a cinch with this slow-bake method, which relies on a low temperature and a foil-covered water bath to get to a perfectly pink medium in the center. This recipe goes the extra mile to draw flavor from the fish with a compound butter made from turmeric and cumin which infuses each bite with spiced buttery flavor. You’ll serve this alongside a lemony spinach and a rice pilaf that has juicy pops of golden raisins throughout and a gentle aroma of cinnamon. It’s elegant enough to serve for company, and quick enough to throw together on a weeknight.
A delicious chicken dinner in under 30 minutes? Yes, it’s possible, and in the case of these crispy, breadcrumb-coated cutlets, you’ll be licking the plate to get every last bite. What makes this dinner recipe so quick is the smart strategy. Instead of pan-frying the cutlets, you’ll bake them while the asparagus roast on a second pan. To get the golden-brown crust just right, you’ll broil the chicken right at the end. All that’s left is a lemony dressing made from briny artichoke hearts, fresh parsley, and salty Parmesan. It’s a killer weeknight dinner that you’ll be returning to again and again.
This skillet lasagna is basically a lazy cook’s dream come true. Rather than meticulously layer the noodles withcheese and sauce, you’ll create a layered version that has all the classic ingredients of a standard lasagna, plus baconfor maximum deliciousness. The key to the dish still feeling like lasagna is maintaining distinct layers in the pan.First, there’s a layer of spicy bacon-infused onions, then broken lasagna noodles, a layer of basil-infused tomatoes,and finally, a generous amount of ricotta and shredded cheese. The result is nothing short of perfection, and best ofall, it comes together in under an hour.
File this one under “Why haven’t we thought of this before?” Portobello mushroom caps stand in for meat in thisvegetarian take on patty melts, which will satisfy even the staunchest meat lover. First, smoked paprika draws outthe umami in the mushrooms, which become juicy and caramelized after a quick roast in the oven. Next, the caps getlayered between slices of tangy sourdough bread, a blanket of fontina cheese, and a layer of peppery arugula leaves.Finally, the sandwiches are grilled for extra decadence. It’s sophisticated yet comforting, aka perfect for a weeknightdinner after a long day. If you’re looking for something to serve alongside, oven fries or sweet potato wedges wouldbe a delicious pairing.
Crunchy romaine and cucumbers, juicy shrimp, and a creamy soy-mayo dressing are just a few of the reasons you’lllove this delicious dinner salad recipe. It comes together in just 15 minutes, yet packs in tons of flavor. In fact, thedressing might just become your go-to dipping sauce for everything from crudites to grilled salmon. Make sure togently fold everything together so that the pieces of avocado stay intact. Shopping tip: Cooked shrimp is easy to findand cuts down on prep time for this recipe, but if you want to poach your own, this simple method is a homerun.
Three beloved treats becoming one in this easy recipe, which unite the buttery crunch of popcorn, the chunky delight of trail mix, and the gooey deliciousness of marshmallow crispy treats. It’s a salty-sweet delight, perfect for a bake sale, packing for an afternoon snack, or bringing on a hike. (Seriously, try breaking one of these babies out after climbing a mountain.) The combination of nuts and dried fruit is easily customizable, so feel free to use what you have on hand. Pro tip: Spray your hands with cooking spray before pressing the bars into the pan.
Parmesan crisps meet perfectly popped corn in this easy snack recipe. You’ll coat the popcorn in a salted rosemary-infused butter, and then bake with Parmesan until each piece is covered in melty, cheesy goodness. Even though it’ll be tempting to start eating right after the tray comes out of the oven, it’s worth waiting the full recommended 15 minutes, which is the key to crisp, snack-worthy bites. Looking for ways to serve the crisps? These are great piled on an app platter, served as is with drinks, or even in place of croutons in a salad or on a bowl of soup.
Here’s an easy recipe for the best breakfast ever: Turn cornbread mix into pancakes, then fold in juicy corn kernels and crunchy popped corn. It’s toasty, triple-corn deliciousness, aka the stuff weekend dreams are made of. Up the salty-sweet quotient by serving with bacon and salted butter. Or, for a decidedly savory rendition, fold in chopped scallions and some cheddar. The possibilities are endless with this simple yet decadent recipe. Shopping tip: Don’t forget to pick up the ingredients listed on the back of the cornbread mix, you'll need them!