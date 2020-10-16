Liz Mervosh

A delicious chicken dinner in under 30 minutes? Yes, it’s possible, and in the case of these crispy, breadcrumb-coated cutlets, you’ll be licking the plate to get every last bite. What makes this dinner recipe so quick is the smart strategy. Instead of pan-frying the cutlets, you’ll bake them while the asparagus roast on a second pan. To get the golden-brown crust just right, you’ll broil the chicken right at the end. All that’s left is a lemony dressing made from briny artichoke hearts, fresh parsley, and salty Parmesan. It’s a killer weeknight dinner that you’ll be returning to again and again.