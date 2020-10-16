Lisa Whitmore
Our Game-Changing Guide to Healthy Snacking
Article
Here, everything you need to know about eating in-between meals mindfully.
Know Your Birth Control Options
Gallery
They look like devices from outer space, but they’ve marked one giant leap for womankind. Here are the best methods for your age and life stage.
The Healthy-Diet Foods That Health Experts Really Eat
Gallery
Good-for-you staples, snacks, and treats that health experts eat—plus, how to add them to your diet.
Fun Hula-Hoop Exercise Routine
Gallery
Channel your inner child with this quick and effective workout.
6 Easy Exercises to Strengthen Your Core
Gallery
Tone your tummy with a 15-minute workout, three or four times a week.
Can You Build Resistance to Beauty Products?
Article
Experts explain why some seem to stop working—and what you can do about it.
Can You Shrink Your Pores?
Video
Being a micromanager isn’t all bad. Show large pores who’s boss and score smoother, more radiant skin with these tips for how to minimize pores.
The Benefits of Breathing
Article
Take a deep breath: You’ll subdue stress, stave off sickness, stay calm, and more.
