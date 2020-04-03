Lisa Milbrand

Lisa Milbrand is a writer for Real Simple, with a passion for writing about food, travel, and hacks to make life easier. Loves fancy restaurants, good coffee and her family (of course); not a fan of waiting in lines.

23 Amazing Gift Ideas That Don’t Cost a Thing

These budget-friendly gifts are just as thoughtful (if not more so) than a big-time splurge—and you don’t have to be a crafting whiz to make them.
How to Prepare Your Kids to Go Back to School During Coronavirus

Here’s how you can manage an altered school day when kids go back to class this year.
14 Actions You Can Take Right Now If You’re Feeling Helpless in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Even if you’re not a healthcare hero or essential worker, there’s plenty you can do to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Work-cation Could Be the Cabin Fever Cure You’ve Been Waiting For

Remote work may seem more enticing with a beach view, but is a work-cation worth the risks?
Fun Back-to-School Supplies Your Kids Need During Coronavirus

Going back to school may be a little different this year, but there are still ways to keep learning fun.
Where to Donate Everything From Your Quarantine Clean-Up Now

Stop wish-donating your stuff and find where your cast-offs could get a second life right now.
How to Spatchcock a Chicken at Home

A few quick cuts to your chicken can help speed your cooking time for the most delicious bird ever.
A Christmas in July Celebration Might Just Be the Boost Your Summer Needs—Here’s Why

Here’s the story behind this not-so-seasonal Christmas celebration—plus how you can celebrate this year, when we’re all in need of a little extra cheer.
The Easy Guide to Hanging a Hammock

5 Virtual Services for Your Most Beautiful Backyard Ever

11 Tips for Safely Attending Peaceful Protests

How to Talk to Your Kids About Race and Racism

How to Help Teens Practice Mindfulness

Help them on the road to zen with these mindfulness activities for teens.

How to Grow Your Own Produce From Kitchen Scraps

How to Celebrate Graduation During Quarantine

6 Unexpected Places to Find Groceries Right Now

How to Foster or Adopt a New Pet During Quarantine

How to Help Your Kids Handle Disappointment

How a Facebook Group Is Giving Graduating Seniors a Boost

35 Vintage TV Shows to Rewatch Right Now

39 Good Morning Quotes to Start Your Day

Up Your Cocktail Game for Your Next Virtual Happy Hour With These Delivery Options

Here's How to Find Out Which Restaurants Are Delivering in Your Area During Quarantine

How to Convince Your Loved Ones to Stay at Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebrate the Season With These Social Distancing–Friendly Spring Activities

Travel Plans Canceled? Here's How to Create a Relaxing Vacation at Home

4 Strategies to Keep Your Cool During Family Quarantine

7 Creative Ways to Build Neighborhood Unity in the Age of Social Distancing

From Concerts to Workouts, Here’s All the Free Online Entertainment You Can Enjoy Right Now

How to Have a Social Life While Practicing Social Distancing

10 Work-From-Home Upgrades to Get You Through the Day in Style

15 Sweet, Silly, and Stylish First Anniversary Gift Ideas

What Is Collagen (and Do You Need More)?

8 Apps for Anxiety and Depression That Can Help You Manage Your Mood

How to Cook Fish (Use This One)

Try These Genius Pantry Organization Ideas to Give Your Kitchen an Instant Upgrade

How to Save a Broken Lipstick

How to Clean, Chop, and Store Parsley

