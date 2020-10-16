Lisa DeSantis

Lisa is the beauty editor at Real Simple and is always keeping her eye out for the newest trends. Nothing excites her more than trying a new product that is truly game-changing and then being able to share it with others. You can find her on Instagram as @lisa_desantis_.
11 Summer Skin Concerns—and How to Solve Them, According to Derms
Besides wearing SPF daily and getting your regular skin check, what are you doing to stay sun-safe? Here’s how doctors would improve the real-life routines of 11 women.
This 54-Year-Old Has Embraced Her Gray Hair—Should You?
With years comes confidence. For Ondine, that meant finally embracing the feature she spent years trying to cover up—her gray hair. Here, the story of how she accepted herself.
6 Low-Key Glitter Beauty Buys That'll Make Your Holiday Look Shine
These shimmery picks prove there’s a sophisticated way to sparkle.
6 Products That Will Turn Your Home Into a Spa
Finding a moment of zen isn’t easy. These self-care staples can help you fit some me time into your schedule.
6 Melt-Proof Makeup Staples That Beat the Summer Heat
These long-wearing products outlast the heat and humidity to keep you looking fresh all day.
We Tested 25 Products for Air Drying Hair—These 6 Add the Most Oomph
The best stylers of summer maximize your natural texture so you can wash and go and still look great.
We Put 50 Different Sunscreens to the Test—These Are the 10 That Really Work
The sun is no match for these editor-approved winners.
The Best Beauty Products to Buy for Spring, According to Our Deputy Beauty Director
Eight beauty buys to simplify your routine—and make it more sustainable.
