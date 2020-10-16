Lindsey Murray
Should You Get Tested for the Breast Cancer Gene?
Article
Family history isn't the only factor to consider.
By Lindsey Murray
8 Unicorn Items You’re Going to Want in Your Home
Article
The unicorn-inspired motif is just about everywhere these days: in food, makeup, and even hair. So, what about applying the trend to home decor? These picks, inspired by the mythical creature, will give any space a fantasy-feel.
By Lindsey Murray
Your Sleep Tracker May Be Doing More Harm Than Good
Video
These wearables may not be the trick to a good night of Zs, after all.
By Lindsey Murray
You Have To Try Trader Joe’s New Everything Bagel Seasoning
Video
It will transform your breakfast.
By Lindsey Murray
You Have to See This Baby's Reaction to Seeing His Mom Clearly for the First Time
Article
His tiny new glasses will melt your heart.
By Lindsey Murray
Your Personality Changes More Than You Think Throughout Your Life
Article
Scientists discover participants were almost entirely different 63 years later. 
By Lindsey Murray
SodaStream Just Recalled 51,000 Bottles
Video
sodastream-just-recalled-51000-bottles
By Lindsey Murray
Forget Hygge, Kalsarikännit Is the New Finnish Trend You Are Going to Love
Article
You don’t even have to leave your home to partake.
By Lindsey Murray
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com