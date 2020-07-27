Lindsay Tigar

Lindsay Tigar is a frequent contributor to Real Simple.

Between Jobs? Here Are 7 Wise Ways to Spend Your Time and Stay Connected

Your future self will thank you.
How to Find a Job During the Pandemic, According to 5 Career Experts

Adjust your strategy and get hired—here's how.
9 Rules for Moving on After a Breakup, According to Relationship Experts

Here’s how to survive and conquer the post-relationship blues.
How to Add Texture to Any Type of Hair

Bring life to flat hair with these texture-boosting tips.
How to Spot 6 Common Anxiety Symptoms (and What Might Be Causing Them)

Learn what's causing your anxiety to help understand it, recognize it, and manage it going forward.
11 Small Ways You Can Help Stimulate the Economy

Your dollars may be worth more than you realize.
How to Find Your Silver Lining During Quarantine

Find your peace amid the chaos.
10 Virtual Games to Play When You Can't Be Together

Close the distance with fun games you can play from the comfort of separate homes.
Online Therapy Is the New Normal—Here’s How Therapists and Clients Make the Most of Virtual Sessions

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Adopt More Plants

Must-Know Tips for Styling Bangs You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Microneedling

What You Need to Know About Sunscreen Expiration and How Long Sunscreen Lasts

Don’t get caught with expired sunscreen.

5 Common Foods That Affect Acne–and 4 That Don't

8 Ways to Revive Tired Skin After a Bad Night’s Sleep

7 Ways to Take Advantage of Shoulder Season—and Save Big on Your Vacation

How One Family of 8 Downsized to a House With Wheels

8 Common Myths About Pores That Could Be Hurting Your Chances for Better Skin

15 Winter Beauty Treatments to Do While You Hibernate

8 Makeup Mistakes We All Make—and How to Fix Them, According to Makeup Artists

Hairstylists Predict the Top 6 Trends for the Next Decade

8 Savvy Ways to Save Money for a House This Year

8 Questions You Should Ask Your Dermatologist This Year

7 Money Conversations Every Couple Should Have Before Buying a House Together

7 Things First-Time Home Buyers Wish They Knew

6 Life-Changing Reasons to Take a Hike

8 Secrets to Managing Your Fear of Flying, According to Frequent Fliers

5 Holiday Hair Looks You Can Do in Under Five Minutes

8 Thanksgiving Foods That Are the Star Ingredient in Your Favorite Skincare Products

9 Weird Things That Happen to Your Body When You Fly—and What You Can Do About Them

Exfoliation Is the Secret to Glowing Skin—But Only If You’re Doing It Right

11 of the Best Cleansers for Sensitive Skin, According to Derms

7 Derm-Approved Ways to Soothe Your Sunburn Fast

9 Ways to Ensure a Stress-Free Family Vacation

These Anti-Aging Serums Work Like Magic on Fine Lines, Dark Spots, and Dull Skin

9 Cult-Favorite Foods You Can Only Find at Trader Joe’s

I Tried This Hack for Saving Leftover Champagne and It Totally Worked

12 Ways to Maximize a Tiny Dorm Room—Without Blowing Your Budget

