Lindsay Maitland Hunt

Pancakes are a brunch favorite, but making them for a crowd is no easy feat. Even with a large skillet or griddle, it's almost impossible to serve everyone a warm short stack at once. Our solution? These easy sheet pan pancakes—essentially a giant, fluffy, buttery pancake that you'll cut into squares and serve warm to friends and family. To achieve the signature golden brown color, we brushed the pancake with melted butter after baking and popped it under the broiler for the finishing touch. Keep it classic with the basic recipe, or try one of our variations below. No matter your add-ins, be sure to serve with butter and maple syrup.