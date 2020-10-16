Lindsay Hunt

Make a batch of this granola today, and you'll be snacking on it for weeks to come. Homemade granola is one of the best treats to have on hand because it's much healthier (and less expensive) than store-bought varieties. Toss the ingredients into the slow cooker on a Saturday morning, tackle your to-do list, then come back to a warmly spiced snack. Just be sure to let it cool completely, which will help it crisp up and get that nice crunchy texture. Enjoy with milk or yogurt, bring to work to munch on, or divvy it up and give as gifts. Just be sure to provide the recipients with the recipe.