Lindsay Hunt

They may lack gluten, but these delectable pantry basics are anything but flavor-free.
This nourishing breakfast will keep you fed all winter long. Sweetened with maple syrup and spiced with ground ginger and cinnamon, it combines all the best flavors of the season wrapped into a comforting bowl of oats. If you don't have an extra pear for topping each bowl, try serving with sliced apple instead. And though we do love pecans, this dish would be equally as tasty with walnuts or almonds, if that's what you have on hand. Those who prefer a sweet breakfast can drizzle their bowl with more maple syrup, and anyone who leans more savory can top with a sprinkle of flaky salt.
Yes, those are waffle fries baked into this frittata—and now we never want to eat a frittata any other way. We tested this recipe with hash browns, too, but waffle fries totally stole the show. Frittatas can sometimes be dry or rubbery, which is why we came up with a foolproof solution: the slow cooker. Cooking the egg mixture low and slow ensures the end result is rich, custardy, and full of flavor. Plus, the oval-shaped slow cooker makes for a fun and unexpected shape, not to mention enough frittata to serve a crowd. For all you ketchup-and-egg lovers out there, we won't tell if you serve ketchup on the side.
Make a batch of this granola today, and you'll be snacking on it for weeks to come. Homemade granola is one of the best treats to have on hand because it's much healthier (and less expensive) than store-bought varieties. Toss the ingredients into the slow cooker on a Saturday morning, tackle your to-do list, then come back to a warmly spiced snack. Just be sure to let it cool completely, which will help it crisp up and get that nice crunchy texture. Enjoy with milk or yogurt, bring to work to munch on, or divvy it up and give as gifts. Just be sure to provide the recipients with the recipe.
Congee, a creamy, savory porridge with a white rice base, typically takes up to an hour to cook. Instead of worrying about it on the stovetop, we prefer to throw it in the slow cooker, which breaks down the rice into a deliciously creamy dish. We also opted for brown rice, which is more nutritious than its refined counterpart. Savory breakfast lovers will especially love this congee, because it's topped with kimchee (a mixture of salted and fermented vegetables), scallion greens, fresh cilantro, and a drizzle of tamari. Because it's such a cozy dish, it's great to serve to guests in the wintertime.
Yep, it’s a smoothie that you eat with a spoon. Thick enough for toppings! And it’s a heck of a way to brighten up a gray, rainy morning.