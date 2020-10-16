Leslie Corona

Leslie Corona is the Senior Associate Home Editor at Real Simple, covering decorating, cleaning, organizing, and pets. Besides picking out pretty pillows and watering her plants, she enjoys going on long runs and watching scary movies. She’s also constantly on the hunt for the next podcast to binge-listen to.
The 2020 Real Simple Home Is Here—and It’s Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You’ll Want to Steal
Video
After spending so much time sheltering in place this year, many of us discovered just how important our spaces can be. For our third annual Real Simple Home, we partnered with a roster of talented designers and organizers to share ideas for making every area inviting, calming, and ultra-functional. Step inside, and make yourself comfortable!
By Leslie Corona Stephanie Sisco
The Only Green Cleaning Guide You’ll Ever Need
Video
Experts share the best ways to clean your home while loving your home planet.
By Leslie Corona
How to Organize Every Type of Freezer
Article
Pro organizers give their best tips for keeping your icebox in order, no matter what model you have.
By Leslie Corona
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall
Article
Art can help a space tell your story. Learn how to buy it, where to find it, and how to arrange it for a room that perfectly reflects you and your family.
By Leslie Corona Stephanie Sisco
This Clever Tub-Cleaning Hack Will Get Your Bathroom Sparkling (Without Hurting Your Back)
Video
We're never going back to the old-school method again.
By Leslie Corona
Everything You Need to Know About Buying, Hanging, and Storing Christmas Lights This Year
Article
Make your home merry and bright with pro tips for buying, hanging, and storing Christmas lights.
By Leslie Corona
You May Be Washing Your Dingy Bath Towels All Wrong—Here’s the Right Way
Article
This is the secret to fluffy, fresh-smelling bath towels.  
By Leslie Corona Caylin Harris
How to Pick the Best Bath Towels
Article
Picking towels that feel soft and fluffy is a good start, but following these expert-approved tips will make sure you’re picking only the best and hardest-working bath towels wherever you shop.
By Leslie Corona Lauren Phillips
