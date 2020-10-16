Lauren Wicks
Frozen Berries Recalled in 10 States for Possible Norovirus Contamination
Plus, packaged sushi products sold at major grocery stores are being recalled in 40 states.
Two Flour Recalls Issued Nationwide Due to Potential E.coli Contamination
Hodgson Mill and United Natural Foods issued voluntary recalls for select varieties of their all-purpose flour products.
Nearly 10,000 Cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese Recalled for Possible Plastic and Metal Contamination
Kraft Heinz Food Company is voluntarily recalling three varieties of this product after multiple consumer complaints.
These Are the Top 10 Food Trends for 2020, According to Whole Foods
The healthy food retailer just released their predictions for next year’s big food trends.
Living Near a Trader Joe’s Can Seriously Boost the Value of Your Home—Yes, Really
New research from ATTOM Data Solutions compared the impact of living near a Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or Aldi location on the U.S. housing market.
Kroger Tuna Steaks Recalled in 16 States Due to Possible Scombroid Poisoning Risk
The FDA issued a recall for this product over the weekend.
Drop Everything: Rosé Strawberries and Raspberries Just Arrived in Stores Nationwide
Driscoll’s released a new line of Rosé Berries today in select stores nationwide—but only for a limited time.  
FDA Confirms Toxic Nonstick Cookware Chemicals Are Contaminating Our Food and Water Supply
The agency has been conducting studies on the prevalence of PFAS—a common chemical ingredient in nonstick pans—in various food and water sources.
