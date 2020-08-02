Lauren Phillips

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a tougher houseplant pruner to a way to finally beautify posters, these genius products solve some of life’s smaller problems.Read More
What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work
Do your homework on student loans.Read More
After I Injured My Foot, These Sneakers Offered the Support and Protection I Needed—and They’re Actually Cute
After I Injured My Foot, These Sneakers Offered the Support and Protection I Needed—and They’re Actually Cute
My podiatrist even liked them.Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Nab genius tools to improve your daily chores, functional home add-ons to add to your comfort, and an app for better outdoor exercise.Read More
The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School
The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School
Colleges across the country are doing remote learning or enacting new social distancing rules. Here’s what to think about before making a final decision for the coming academic year.Read More
Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know
Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know
Hoping to pay in installments? Here's what to know before you buy.Read More