Lauren Phillips

Lauren Phillips is the SEO Editor at Real Simple, covering a range of lifestyle and home topics. Likes include dogs, yoga, and cookies; dislikes include most vegetables. Follow her on Instagram at @lauren.c.phillips.

Most Recent

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a tougher houseplant pruner to a way to finally beautify posters, these genius products solve some of life’s smaller problems.
Read More
What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

What Students and Families Need to Know About How Student Loans Work

Do your homework on student loans.
Read More
After I Injured My Foot, These Sneakers Offered the Support and Protection I Needed—and They’re Actually Cute

After I Injured My Foot, These Sneakers Offered the Support and Protection I Needed—and They’re Actually Cute

My podiatrist even liked them.
Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Nab genius tools to improve your daily chores, functional home add-ons to add to your comfort, and an app for better outdoor exercise.
Read More
The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

The Fall Semester Is Weeks Away: Here's What College Students and Families Should Consider Before Heading Back to School

Colleges across the country are doing remote learning or enacting new social distancing rules. Here’s what to think about before making a final decision for the coming academic year.
Read More
Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know

Is It Safe to Use Buy-Now-Pay-Later Services Like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna? Here's What You Need to Know

Hoping to pay in installments? Here's what to know before you buy.
Read More

Personal Loans Can Make Large Expenses Feel More Manageable—Here’s What You Should Know Before You Borrow

Personal Loans Can Make Large Expenses Feel More Manageable—Here’s What You Should Know Before You Borrow

Used responsibly, personal loans can help improve your overall financial picture.
Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a cleverer on-the-go growler to a new way to decorate your walls, these summer treats will make the season’s activities go much smoother.
Read More
5 Genius Hands-Free Finds to Keep You Safer While Out and About

5 Genius Hands-Free Finds to Keep You Safer While Out and About

Read More
How to Make the Most of a Virtual House (or Apartment) Tour

How to Make the Most of a Virtual House (or Apartment) Tour

Read More
What You Absolutely Must Know About Payday Loans Before You Get One

What You Absolutely Must Know About Payday Loans Before You Get One

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More

26 Great Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch During Your Long, Hot, Locked-Down July

Summer’s here, but this year it's binge-watching season: Here are the best shows to watch on Netflix this July.

All Lauren Phillips

PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

Read More
Biking More Lately? Here's How to Wear and Care for Your Bike Helmet

Biking More Lately? Here's How to Wear and Care for Your Bike Helmet

Read More
These Are the Most Popular Anti-Racism Books at Libraries Across the Country Right Now

These Are the Most Popular Anti-Racism Books at Libraries Across the Country Right Now

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
How to Better Understand Your Credit Card—and Figure Out Which One Is Right for You

How to Better Understand Your Credit Card—and Figure Out Which One Is Right for You

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
You Can Get Free, Weekly Credit Reports Until April 2021—Here’s How

You Can Get Free, Weekly Credit Reports Until April 2021—Here’s How

Read More
Here’s How to Budget During Coronavirus, Whether You’ve Lost a Job or Want to Prepare for the Future

Here’s How to Budget During Coronavirus, Whether You’ve Lost a Job or Want to Prepare for the Future

Read More
Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To

Finally: Here’s How to Create a Budget You Can Really, Truly Stick To

Read More
The Difference Between a Furlough and a Layoff

The Difference Between a Furlough and a Layoff

Read More
Having Debt Doesn’t Mean Your Financial Future Is Ruined: Here’s How to Manage It

Having Debt Doesn’t Mean Your Financial Future Is Ruined: Here’s How to Manage It

Read More
This Floss Is So Great That I Actually Started Flossing Every Day

This Floss Is So Great That I Actually Started Flossing Every Day

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
Amazon Prime Day Won’t Be Until the Fall This Year

Amazon Prime Day Won’t Be Until the Fall This Year

Read More
Real Simple Editors Love This Weighted Blanket, and Now There’s One for Kids, Too

Real Simple Editors Love This Weighted Blanket, and Now There’s One for Kids, Too

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
Fearing the Financial Future? Here’s How You Can Cope

Fearing the Financial Future? Here’s How You Can Cope

Read More
How to Freeze Your Credit (It’s Easier Than You Think)

How to Freeze Your Credit (It’s Easier Than You Think)

Read More
Managing My Frizzy Hair Is Actually Kind of Easy, Thanks to This Blow-Drying Brush

Managing My Frizzy Hair Is Actually Kind of Easy, Thanks to This Blow-Drying Brush

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
Now That Interest Rates Have Fallen, Here’s What to Do With Your High-Interest Savings Account

Now That Interest Rates Have Fallen, Here’s What to Do With Your High-Interest Savings Account

Read More
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Read More
Banks, Creditors, and More Are Offering Leniency for Those Affected By Coronavirus—Here’s What You Need to Know

Banks, Creditors, and More Are Offering Leniency for Those Affected By Coronavirus—Here’s What You Need to Know

Read More
53 Positive Quotes to Inspire and Motivate You

53 Positive Quotes to Inspire and Motivate You

Read More
Stimulus Checks Are Here—and So Are Scams: Here’s How to Protect Your Finances

Stimulus Checks Are Here—and So Are Scams: Here’s How to Protect Your Finances

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com