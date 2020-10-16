Laura Sinberg

How to Fold a Blazer
Even a seemingly awkward piece of clothing, such as a blazer, can be packed efficiently—so it takes up little space and is less likely to wrinkle—by following these steps.
How to Roll a Top
You’d be surprised how much clothing you can fit into even a smaller bag by using this packing method, which works best with stretchy knit fabrics.
How to Bundle Clothing
The bundling method of packing your clothing takes a little more effort than rolling or folding, but the payoff is wrinkle-free items upon arrival. Note: Bundling works best with a structured suitcase.
Pack Like a Pro
If you have to sit on your suitcase to zip it, well, there really is a better way. Just follow this three-step plan on what to bring, how to fold, and where to (phew!) fit it all in.
Look Fashionable for Less
Ten savvy ways to appear high style while keeping your costs low.