Laura Schocker

Why You Should Stop Trying to Relax All the Time
Video
You don’t always have to keep calm to carry on.
The Weird Hair Tool That Transformed My Morning Routine
Article
How I mastered the art of the blowout and cut my prep time in half. 
The Only Marriage Advice You’ll Ever Need
Gallery
At Real Simple, it’s part of our jobs to speak to experts on how to live better, easier, and more fulfilling lives. And perhaps nowhere is that more interesting than when it comes to the unique difficulty of maintaining a satisfying, healthy relationship long-term. Over the years, we’ve spoken to dozens of experts on what exactly makes happy couples tick. And while all of their advice is worth considering, we’ve distilled it down to the only 10 tips you really need to know.
At-Home Massage Apps Are the Latest Wellness Craze
Article
You don’t even have to leave your house.
7 Surprising Things You Probably Don’t Know About Sleep
Article
For starters, catching Zzs is like a dishwasher for your brain.
This Might Be the Ultimate Tiny House
Article
The next big thing in housing is actually small.
5 Ways to Make Your Mornings Way More Productive
Article
Take your cues from highly successful—and crazy busy—people
Do You Bash Yourself on Social Media?
Article
A new tool may help you end this self-destructive habit.
