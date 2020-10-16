Laura Schocker

You don’t always have to keep calm to carry on.
How I mastered the art of the blowout and cut my prep time in half.
At Real Simple, it’s part of our jobs to speak to experts on how to live better, easier, and more fulfilling lives. And perhaps nowhere is that more interesting than when it comes to the unique difficulty of maintaining a satisfying, healthy relationship long-term. Over the years, we’ve spoken to dozens of experts on what exactly makes happy couples tick. And while all of their advice is worth considering, we’ve distilled it down to the only 10 tips you really need to know.
You don’t even have to leave your house.
For starters, catching Zzs is like a dishwasher for your brain.
The next big thing in housing is actually small.
Take your cues from highly successful—and crazy busy—people
A new tool may help you end this self-destructive habit.