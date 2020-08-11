Laura Reilly

Laura is the Fashion/Beauty Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. When she’s not writing author bios in the third person, she’s dining out, chatting with her parakeets, or spending her whole paycheck on the sales she covers.

Most Recent

Walmart’s Revolutionary Partnership Is Making Designer Brands More Affordable Than Ever

You can buy Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Moschino for less than you’ll find anywhere else.
5,000 People Have Been Waiting to Buy These Comfy Sneakers, and They’re Finally Back in Stock

Even Pete Davidson is a fan.
5 Affordable Winter Skincare Products That Are Just as Good as Pricey Alternatives

These beauty dupes will save your skin—and your wallet—all season long.
As a Non-Cook, I Never Thought I’d Feel This Passionately About a Knife Set

“Setting aside all of my mismatched tools for this perfectly uniform set provided the satisfaction of using a power washer and the simmering excitement of the first day of school.”
The Insanely Comfortable Bra With Over 2,700 Perfect Reviews Is on Super-Sale at Nordstrom Today

Plus, it’s editor-approved for big busts.
The 6 Best Anti-Aging Ingredients, According to Plastic Surgeons

Add these products to your routine, stat.
The 6 Anti-Aging Ingredients That Actually Work—and Where to Buy Them

These are the best-in-class products containing each.
This Sunscreen Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews, Plus Tons of Anti-Aging Benefits Beyond Just SPF

And it’s dermatologist-recommended.
5 Near-Identical Alternatives to the Priciest Anti-Aging Products

The Foolproof Way to Find Your Real Bra Size, According to Bra Enthusiasts

This Universally Flattering Swimsuit Is Going Viral on Amazon–and It's Only $20

A Bottle of This $10 Shampoo Sells Every 4 Seconds—and It Will Save Your Scalp

This Hair Dryer Brush Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews—And It’s Legit Changing People’s Lives

Get a Kate Middleton-worthy blowout in under 15 minutes.

All Laura Reilly

I’m a DD and This Is the Only Bralette I’ll Wear

Blake Lively Loves This Affordable Jewelry Line—And It Just Launched the Best Styles Yet

This Designer Bag Is One of Bloomingdale’s Best-Sellers—And It’s 40% Off Right Now

11 Designer Boots We're Obsessed With—And They're All on Sale

The Best Affordable Faux Fur Coats to Buy Now

12,000 People Signed Up to Buy This Affordable Bag–And It Just Dropped

The Drugstore Anti-Aging Product With a 17,000 Person Waitlist Is Finally Here

This Is the Easiest Way to Get an Anti-Aging Prescription

This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is the Best-Selling New Skincare Product of 2018

You Can Finally Shop J.Crew on Amazon—And Everything Is Under $300

There's a Ton of Anti-Aging Skincare On Sale For Labor Day—Here's Exactly What To Buy

We Found the Best Designer Bags Up to 77% Off for Labor Day

Nisolo—the Shoe Brand Everlane Fans Love—Has a 60% Off Labor Day Sale

Mineral-Based Beauty Brand AHAVA Is 40% Off Right Now–Here's What to Buy

Everlane Just Launched Its Best Bag Yet—Get It Before It Sells Out

Kate Spade Is Offering 30% Off Everything Right Now

Here's How to Save $100 on Rent the Runway Unlimited—And More Insanely Helpful Tips

11,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Peel for Perfectly Smooth Feet

