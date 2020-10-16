Kristine Solomon
Jet Lag–5 Scientifically Proven Remedies
Video
These tips to overcome jet lag will put you back on track when you're thousands of miles away.
By Kristine Solomon
PSA: Luxury Bedding Is Up To 70% Off At Macy's Epic Labor Day Sale
Article
Want to give your bed a five-star-hotel makeover on a motel budget? Grab these four editor's picks before the Macy's Labor Day sale is over.
By Kristine Solomon
5 Major Hair Care Mistakes Your Stylist Wishes You'd Stop Making
Video
Here's what two top New York City stylists have to say about your bad hair care habits, and how they're sabotaging the luscious locks you're meant to have.
By Kristine Solomon
Exactly Where To Get Free Cookies On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (Plus, Our Favorite Recipes)
Article
August 4, 2018, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and a few places near you are giving away free cookies. Rather bake your own? We've got you covered. 
By Kristine Solomon
No Joke, You Can Get an Instant Pot for Just $60 This Black Friday
Article
If you’re going to buy an Instant Pot, now’s the time to do it!
By Kristine Solomon Jessica Leigh Mattern
Christmas in July Is an Actual Thing—Here's What to Buy Right Now
Article
In the middle of summer, the last thing on your mind is decking the halls—but massive Christmas in July sales will definitely have you changing your tune.
By Kristine Solomon Rachel Sylvester
5 Bags We’re Obsessed With From Coach’s Giant 50% Off Sale
Article
Christmas has come early—and it's in the form of Coach's mindblowing 4th of July sale on bags, wallets, and accessories.
By Kristine Solomon
Panera Will Now Deliver Bacon Mac and Cheese To Your Doorstep
Video
For a limited time, Panera is offering Bacon Mac and Cheese by delivery only.
By Kristine Solomon
