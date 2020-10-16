Kristin Tice Studeman

Skip weeknight takeout in favor of this delicious, healthy pho from your Instant Pot.
We know the popular Vietnamese soup is delicious, but is pho healthy? The experts weigh in.
What Is Kefir?
Video
Kefir has recently become one of the hottest superfoods on the market—and there are many ways to enjoy it, from kefir grains to kefir milk. We'll give you the lowdown on all of that, as well as kefir benefits.
Want to add some thick, rich, tang to your cooking and baking? Learn the differences between Greek yogurt and Icelandic skyr, as well as the benefits of each one.
Find out here, as well as the best ways to use both chicken stock and chicken broth, and whether stock is a good substitute for broth.
Learn the differences between vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste, and vanilla beans, as well as how to use each one (and substitutions, too).
Learn how to make lemon zest so you can brighten up all your favorite baking and cooking recipes.