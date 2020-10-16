Kristin Tice Studeman

Kristin Tice Studeman is a New York City-based food and wine writer. She is also the founder of the rosé-paired dinner series The Rosé Project. Formerly the Senior Digital Editor at CR Fashion Book, her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and WSJ Magazine.
How to Make the Most Delicious Pho in Your Instant Pot
Video
Skip weeknight takeout in favor of this delicious, healthy pho from your Instant Pot.
By Kristin Tice Studeman
We Love to Slurp it Up, But Is Pho Healthy?
Article
We know the popular Vietnamese soup is delicious, but is pho healthy? The experts weigh in.
By Kristin Tice Studeman
What Is Kefir?
Video
Kefir has recently become one of the hottest superfoods on the market—and there are many ways to enjoy it, from kefir grains to kefir milk. We'll give you the lowdown on all of that, as well as kefir benefits.
By Kristin Tice Studeman
Is Skyr Basically the Same Thing As Greek Yogurt, or Are They Totally Different?
Article
Want to add some thick, rich, tang to your cooking and baking? Learn the differences between Greek yogurt and Icelandic skyr, as well as the benefits of each one.
By Kristin Tice Studeman
Chicken Stock vs Broth: What’s the Difference Between the Two?
Article
Find out here, as well as the best ways to use both chicken stock and chicken broth, and whether stock is a good substitute for broth.
By Kristin Tice Studeman
Vanilla Extract vs. Vanilla Bean Paste: Which One Is Right for Your Recipe?
Article
Learn the differences between vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste, and vanilla beans, as well as how to use each one (and substitutions, too).
By Kristin Tice Studeman
How to Zest a Lemon Two Ways–With a Grater or a Knife
Video
Learn how to make lemon zest so you can brighten up all your favorite baking and cooking recipes. 
By Kristin Tice Studeman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com