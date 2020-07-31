Kristin Granero

Kristin Granero is a lifestyle writer living in New York City who has contributed to a range of women’s and entertainment publications, including Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Shape, TODAY, NBC, Yahoo and more. When she’s not interviewing experts or test-driving new formulas, she can be found hiking or scouring the city for the latest and greatest guacamole.

Most Recent

12 Health Stats You Absolutely Should Know About Yourself

Now more than ever, it’s important to care for your health—and it’s easier to do that if you know your body. Pay attention to these 12 health factors, and you’ll be able to pinpoint most new health issues in a flash.
10 Captivating Podcasts for the True Crime-Obsessed

If you’re hungry for stories of true crime, download any of these podcasts to get your mystery fix on the move.
10 Top Podcasts That Will Keep You Informed, Entertain You, and Motivate You

Give your eyes a break and get your daily news, pop culture education, and more with these great podcasts.
How to Take a Group Vacation (and Make Sure Everyone Gets Along)

Different travel styles and personalities are sure to clash at some point during your getaway—here’s how to stave off any potential catastrophes.
6 Signs You Need a Staycation—Plus How to Have the Best Staycation Ever

Traveling is great and all, but sometimes you need a little R&R in the comfort of your own home or city—here’s how to make it happen.
