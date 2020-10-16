Kristin Evans Dittami
Lemon Cupcakes
Add lemon zest to both the batter and frosting for an extra-citrusy treat.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Blueberry Pie
Simple and classic, this pie is bursting with ripe, luscious berries.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Blueberry Crisp
Almonds, oats, brown sugar, and butter form a crunchy topping for this simple dessert.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Juicy, caramelized pineapple slices cooked in a buttery brown sugar sauce tops a light cake.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Carrot Cake
This moist, flavorful cake is chock-full of raisins, pecans, grated carrot, and spices.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Tomato and Ham Breakfast Casserole
Perfect for a big brunch crowd, this easy casserole takes just 15 minutes of prep time.
By Kristin Evans Dittami
Tuna Noodle Casserole With Asparagus
For a modern take on the classic casserole, use whole milk, panko bread crumbs, and fresh asparagus.
By Kristin Evans Dittami Betty Gold
Beef and Barley Soup
By Kristin Evans Dittami
