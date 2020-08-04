Kristin Corpuz

Kristin is a freelance beauty, travel, fashion, and lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. You can read her work in a variety of other publications, including Architectural Digest, Elite Daily, Billboard, Popsugar, Glamour, and many others. She is also a freelance copywriter for some of your favorite brands—including Summer Fridays, Mejuri, and Spacejoy—as well as a ghostwriter for several notable bloggers and influencers. Kristin previously worked as a lifestyle staff writer for Elite Daily, in the charts department at Billboard, and on the social media team at Insider. She loves jetsetting around the globe, her German Shepherd, Frankie, and a perfect pinky-brown nude lipstick. She received a Bachelor's of Music in Music Business and Performance/Songwriting from Berklee College of Music in Boston. Keep in touch on Instagram @kristincorpuz_ and learn more at www.kristincorpuz.com.