Kristen Evans
10 Recipe Ideas for Chicken Cutlets
Try one of these simple, delicious variations on the white-meat staple.
Thai Red Chicken Curry
Red curry paste—typically made of chilies, garlic, and lemongrass—makes it easy to replicate this classic Thai takeout recipe at home.
Chicken and Chorizo Tostada
Top flour tortillas with sautéed chicken, Spanish sausage, and grated Cheddar for a quick meal in just 15 minutes.
Chicken and Prosciutto Club
Olive tapenade gives this fresh, tasty sandwich a tangy hit.
Chicken, Ham, and Swiss Roulades
This quick take on Chicken Cordon Blue is sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. Serve it with a salad, rice, or steamed green vegetables. Try more ham and cheese combinations:
Soba Salad With Chicken and Cabbage
Chicken With Fennel-Orange Salad
Crisp fennel with a mild licorice flavor pairs well with juicy, sweet orange segments. The refreshing salad livens up simply seasoned chicken cutlets.
Crispy Herbed Chicken Strips
Fresh dill flavors the panko breading in this light alternative to fried chicken fingers. Served with ranch and cucumbers, who could resist?
