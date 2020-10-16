Krissy Tiglias
Easy Easter Crafts for Kids
Gallery
From bunny baskets to paper flowers, celebrate the season with these family-friendly activities.
By Krissy Tiglias
No-Dye Easter Egg Decorating Ideas
Gallery
This spring consider skipping the messy projects (no more spills and splashes) for an activity that the kids can actually do at their own pace.
By Krissy Tiglias
8 Holiday Storage Solutions
Gallery
Had yourself a merry little Christmas? Proof is in the unraveled spools of ribbon, rolls of unfinished wrap, and strings of twinkling lights. So. Much. Joy. Time to get the household ready for 2014 and the holiday items stowed safely away so they’re in good shape for next year. To buy: Holiday Living 18" Shatterproof Balls Wreath, $25, lowes.com.
By Krissy Tiglias
Easy Christmas Crafts for Kids
Gallery
Fun, festive, DIY ideas to celebrate the holiday season.
By Krissy Tiglias
24 Homemade Halloween Costumes for Kids
Gallery
Get into the spirit with creative costumes that are made with cupcake liners, coffee filters, and other household items.
By Krissy Tiglias
15-Minute DIY Party Ideas
Gallery
Try these clever DIY tips for decorating a party without spending a fortune.
By Krissy Tiglias
15-Minute Place Settings for a Party
Gallery
If setting the table only crosses your mind minutes before guests arrive, then you’ll be thankful for these fun ideas that come together in a flash.
By Krissy Tiglias
15-Minute DIY Centerpieces
Gallery
Pull together these easy table arrangements in a flash.
By Krissy Tiglias
