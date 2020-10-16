Kit Yarrow
The Science of Why We Secretly Like to Get Angry with Bad Customer Service
Article
Got rage? There may be some method to your “madness.”
By Kit Yarrow
The Science of Why We Buy Clothes We Never Wear
Article
Your closet is probably loaded with clothes with tags still on.
By Kit Yarrow
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com