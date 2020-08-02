Kimberly Holland

Kimberly Holland is a food, lifestyle, and health reporter based in Birmingham, Alabama. She collects cookbooks, ludicrous kitchen gadgets, empty notebooks, and great ideas. Follow her on Instagram @khollandcooks.

How to Preserve Your Family Recipe Cards—and Why They Might Be Priceless Heirlooms

The Internet keeps countless recipes in neat, tidy digital files, so handwritten notecards are quickly becoming cherished keepsakes. This is how to preserve your own.
7 Festive Fall Flavors Even Better Than Pumpkin Spice

PSL has nothing on BSS. (That’s brown sugar spice).
This Sweet Vegetable Is One of the Healthiest in the Produce Aisle

Not only is it super healthy, it also tastes delicious.
Everything You Need From Trader Joe's to Throw a Top-Notch Dinner Party for Just $30

Yep, you can host a much-talked-about evening without blowing your monthly food budget.
A Definitive Ranking of All the Nut Butters Available at Trader Joe’s—and How to Use Them

We tried 17 so you only buy the best.
I Tried Daily Harvest for a Month—Here’s What Happened

It changed the way I eat when I’m in a hurry, plus more.
The Best Way to Store Tomatoes, According to a Tomato Farmer

Their business is good tomatoes, so they know the secrets.
11 Delicious Ways to Hack Your Go-To Mashed Potato Recipe

These mashed potato upgrades give your favorite spud sides a delicious twist.
Should You Actually Avoid Foods on the Dirty Dozen List?

This Common Grilling Mistake Could Make You Very Sick—Luckily, There's An Easy Fix

Cauliflower Is Still Hot. Here Are 9 Healthy, Store-Bought Ways to Enjoy It

Here's How to Choose the Right Type of Juicer for You

The 7 Best Juicers for People Who Prefer to Drink Their Fruits and Veggies

Juicing at home can save you lots of money in the long run. From slow juicers to masticating juicers, here are the best juicers for every budget and need.

9 Delicious French Toast Recipes That Will Make You Look Forward to Morning

I Tried CBD in My Tea, and Here's What I Felt

The 11 Best Non-Food Items You Should Buy at Trader Joe's

The Secret to Making a Perfect Frittata Every Time

11 Recipes That Prove Breakfast for Dinner Is the Best Kind of Evening Meal

I Tried Every Trick to Keep Guacamole From Turning Brown, and This One Really Worked

This Is the Best Way to Safely Thaw Steak in a Hurry

19 Surprising Foods You Didn’t Know You Could Grill

What You Should Know About the Black Market Resale of Trader Joe's Items

10 Slow Cooker Recipes Perfect for Summer Entertaining

10 Things You Should Never Put in the Microwave

The Major Milk Mistake You're Making in Your Fridge

Why You Should Never Put Potatoes in the Fridge

5 Ways to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible

3 Common Cooking Techniques That Can Increase Toxicity in Your Food

Food Recalls Happen All the Time—Here’s What to Do If You Have Recalled Food in the Fridge

The Temperature Your Refrigerator Is Set to Is Probably Wrong—Here's How to Know

8 Refrigerator Organization Mistakes You’re Making—And How to Fix Them

5 Mistakes You’re Making with Your Biscuits

The One Baking Ingredient I Always Splurge On

This Is the Easiest Way to Tell if Your Eggs Are Old

Everything We Know So Far About Celery Juice Benefits

6 Health Benefits That Will Finally Convince You to Try Nutritional Yeast

Curious About Nutritional Yeast? Try These Delicious Ways to Add It to Your Diet

Dry Brine vs. Wet Brine: Which Should You Choose for Your Thanksgiving Turkey?

