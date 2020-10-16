Kimberly Goad

The mercury may be dropping, but you can—and should—keep exercising outside. Here’s how.
Can You Spot a Skin Problem?
Suspicious moles aren't the only sign of skin cancer. Here's what you need to look out for.
Go ahead and erase the following from your worry list. Research has shown that they're not worth fretting over.
How to Perform Hands-Only CPR
Forget mouth-to-mouth resuscitation: You can use your hands to revive a cardiac-arrest victim.
How to Treat a Sprained Ankle
Follow these three steps to stabilize a sprained ankle.
How to Treat a Sprained Wrist
This at-home remedy for a sprained wrist is as easy as one, two, three.
How to Treat a Sprained Finger
Splint a sprained finger in three quick steps.
What do you get when you combine the great outdoors, sunny skies, and free time? Fun, for sure. But also cuts, scrapes, sprains, or worse. Here, your ultimate guide to managing the most common medical mishaps that come along with summer.