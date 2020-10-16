Kimberly Dawn Neumann
How to Be More Flexible
Gallery
These simple moves will help you breathe deep, stand tall, and loosen up all over. You haven’t felt this good since you were doing cartwheels in the backyard.
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann
Here's How to Do Squats Properly, Safely, and Effectively Every Time
Video
Not using proper squat form when you workout could be painful and even result in injury. Learn how to do squats the right way and reap all the benefits of this multifunctional move.
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann Maggie Seaver
How to Do a Plié Squat
Article
This easy-to-master barre move is a real leg burner.  
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann
How to Do a Curtsy Lunge
Article
Improve strength, posture, and coordination.
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann
How to Do an Overhead Triceps Extension
Article
With just one move, you'll be well on your way to killer arms. 
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann
How to Do a Single Arm Row
Article
Work your biceps, shoulders—and the largest muscle in your back.
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann
How to Do a Proper Plank That Works All the Right Muscles
Article
Stronger abs without a single crunch? Yes, please. Here's how to do a plank the right way every time.
By Kimberly Dawn Neumann Maggie Seaver
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com