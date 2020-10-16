Kiley Bense
10 Save-the-Dates Your Guests Won’t Forget
Your save-the-date doesn’t have to be a throwaway. Choose from designs and styles that are unique, handcrafted, and memorable.
11 Wedding Invitation Designs to Suit Any Style
The invitation not only sets the tone for your celebration, but also serves as a keepsake. These options are sure to win praise—and prompt RSVPs.
5 Contact Lens Mistakes You’re Probably Making
You’ll avoid irritation and infections by following these simple rules.
The U.S. Surgeon General: “Anyone Can Get Skin Cancer”
Millions of adults in the United States are treated for skin cancer each year—a number that is growing alarmingly. Don’t be one of them. Here’s how to protect yourself.
8 Creative Engagement Gift Ideas for the Couple Who Has Everything
Stumped on an appropriate pre-wedding present? Worry not: Here are seven unique ideas to celebrate a betrothal.
5 Couple Sleep Dilemmas, Solved
Have a snorer, kicker or cover hog in your bed? Yes, you can still snooze in peace.
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Yes, Dogs Can Get Jealous Too
A new study offers scientific backing to a long-reported anecdotal phenomenon. But canine envy is a little different from the human kind.
