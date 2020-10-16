Khalil Hymore, Family Issue 2013
Mud Pie Garden
Celebrate Earth Day with a ground-breaking sweet treat. Trick out chocolate pudding cups with crushed chocolate wafer cookies, white rock candy, green licorice, gummy worms, and raspberries.
By Khalil Hymore, Family Issue 2013
Good Luck Cupcake
You’ll find good fortune for Chinese New Year—and all year long—with these lucky sweets. Use gold decorating sugar or gold nonpareils and fortune cookies to complete the look.
Mashed Potato and Gravy “Sundae”
Want to trick the kids tonight? This quick side dish only looks like an ice cream sundae.
Sombrero Cupcake
Hats off to these clever creations made with jelly beans, sour tape candy, coated licorice candies, and sprinkles. Make the sombreros in different colors by divvying up the frosting and using red, green, or blue food coloring to create a festive Cinco de Mayo display.
Punxsutawney Phil Cupcake
Red, White, and Blue Raspberry Cone
This patriotic treat is just the thing for hungry kids at today’s barbecue. Dip a store-bought cone in white chocolate, roll it in blue sanding sugar, and top it off with a scoop of fruity sorbet.
