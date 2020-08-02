Kelsey Ogletree

How to Manage Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety During All This Uncertainty
When worries over the coming school year seem to fly through the roof, turn to these expert tips for helping the whole family to feel more relaxed.Read More
This Pretty Monthly Journal Helped Me Finally Get Back on Track During Quarantine
I’ve learned that my 2020 goals set in January are no longer realistic—but that each month is a chance to start anew.Read More
How to Safely Shop at Your Local Farmers Markets This Summer
Stock up on fresh produce, support growers, and protect your community, all at the same time.Read More
Are Those Cute Sunglasses Actually Protecting Your Eyes? Here’s How to Make Sure
You can’t always trust the label.Read More
How to Plan and Host a Virtual Bridal Shower
Everything you need to create a meaningful online celebration for the guest of honor, from invites to gifts and more.Read More
11 Great Video Conference Options for Staying Connected While Apart
These video call apps and platforms (many of them free!) are the easiest way to catch up with loved ones and host work meetings from afar. Find the best choice for your physically distanced chats here.Read More