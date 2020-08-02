Kelsey Ogletree

Kelsey Ogletree is a Chicago-based writer and editor. When she's not chasing down a story, her idea of a perfect night is whipping up a batch of cookies, then curling up on the couch with her husband, rescue kitty Monty and a good book. Find her on Twitter @kelseyogletree and on LinkedIn.

Most Recent

How to Manage Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety During All This Uncertainty

How to Manage Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety During All This Uncertainty

When worries over the coming school year seem to fly through the roof, turn to these expert tips for helping the whole family to feel more relaxed.
Read More
This Pretty Monthly Journal Helped Me Finally Get Back on Track During Quarantine

This Pretty Monthly Journal Helped Me Finally Get Back on Track During Quarantine

I’ve learned that my 2020 goals set in January are no longer realistic—but that each month is a chance to start anew.
Read More
How to Safely Shop at Your Local Farmers Markets This Summer

How to Safely Shop at Your Local Farmers Markets This Summer

Stock up on fresh produce, support growers, and protect your community, all at the same time.
Read More
Are Those Cute Sunglasses Actually Protecting Your Eyes? Here’s How to Make Sure

Are Those Cute Sunglasses Actually Protecting Your Eyes? Here’s How to Make Sure

You can’t always trust the label.
Read More
How to Plan and Host a Virtual Bridal Shower

How to Plan and Host a Virtual Bridal Shower

Everything you need to create a meaningful online celebration for the guest of honor, from invites to gifts and more.
Read More
11 Great Video Conference Options for Staying Connected While Apart

11 Great Video Conference Options for Staying Connected While Apart

These video call apps and platforms (many of them free!) are the easiest way to catch up with loved ones and host work meetings from afar. Find the best choice for your physically distanced chats here.
Read More

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, in 7 Doable Steps

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, in 7 Doable Steps

This step-by-step process can help you make over your kitchen in a week.
Read More
7 Microwave Cleaning Hacks That Will Save You Some Scrubbing

7 Microwave Cleaning Hacks That Will Save You Some Scrubbing

If you’re tired of wiping down your microwave, try these tricks to keep it cleaner, longer.
Read More
8 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Accepting a New Job

8 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Accepting a New Job

Read More
13 Foods You Should Definitely Buy From Supermarket Bulk Bins—and 2 You Should Skip

13 Foods You Should Definitely Buy From Supermarket Bulk Bins—and 2 You Should Skip

Read More
4 Things You Should Never Store Under Your Kitchen Sink—and 5 You Should

4 Things You Should Never Store Under Your Kitchen Sink—and 5 You Should

Read More
10 Clever Ways to Reuse Planters After Your Plants Die

10 Clever Ways to Reuse Planters After Your Plants Die

Read More

The Weird Way to Make Your Favorite Pair of Jeans Last Forever

Spoiler alert: Freezing isn’t going to magically clean them, and a little soap and water definitely doesn’t hurt.

All Kelsey Ogletree

Clever Kitchen Organizing Ideas to Steal from Insta-Famous Organizers

Clever Kitchen Organizing Ideas to Steal from Insta-Famous Organizers

Read More
20 Unforgettable Engagement Party Ideas: Games, Decorations and More

20 Unforgettable Engagement Party Ideas: Games, Decorations and More

Read More
What’s in Flavored Coffee Is Actually Disgusting

What’s in Flavored Coffee Is Actually Disgusting

Read More
The Things in Your Bathroom You Should Get Rid of Immediately

The Things in Your Bathroom You Should Get Rid of Immediately

Read More
19 Surprising Things You Can Totally Clean in Your Washing Machine

19 Surprising Things You Can Totally Clean in Your Washing Machine

Read More
7 Essential Things You Need to Know Before Buying Your First Christmas Tree

7 Essential Things You Need to Know Before Buying Your First Christmas Tree

Read More
10 Timeless Engagement Rings That’ll Never Go Out of Style

10 Timeless Engagement Rings That’ll Never Go Out of Style

Read More
These New Wedding Ideas Are Everything We Dream Of

These New Wedding Ideas Are Everything We Dream Of

Read More
10 Things Every Couple Should Do Before Getting Married

10 Things Every Couple Should Do Before Getting Married

Read More
14 Bridesmaid Dresses That Look Gorgeous on Every Body Shape

14 Bridesmaid Dresses That Look Gorgeous on Every Body Shape

Read More
7 Things Totally Worth Blowing Your Wedding Budget For—and 7 Places to Cheap Out

7 Things Totally Worth Blowing Your Wedding Budget For—and 7 Places to Cheap Out

Read More
I Brush My Teeth With Charcoal Powder—And They’ve Never Been Whiter

I Brush My Teeth With Charcoal Powder—And They’ve Never Been Whiter

Read More
15 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for Grandma

15 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for Grandma

Read More
5 Natural Ways to Reduce Inflammation and Start Feeling Your Best

5 Natural Ways to Reduce Inflammation and Start Feeling Your Best

Read More
How to Support a Loved One Dealing With Depression (Including What Not to Say)

How to Support a Loved One Dealing With Depression (Including What Not to Say)

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com