Kelsey Mulvey

Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance journalist, covering a range of home décor and lifestyle topics. Her hobbies include themed spinning classes, Netflix, and nachos.

How to Deal With Your Noisy Neighbors While You’re All Stuck at Home All Day

Put the peace back in peace and quiet.
What Happens to Your Body When You Spend So Much Time Inside?

Spoiler alert: Cabin fever is real.
How to Improve Your Posture When You Work From Home, According to a Chiropractor

Straighten up while you tackle that to-do list.
Here’s What to Know Before Listing Your Home For Sale by Owner

Is FSBO right for you?
How to Keep Your Utility Bills Down During Quarantine

Keep costs down while staying home with these energy-efficient tips.
6 Ways to Make Coworking With Your Significant Other More Manageable

Love conquers all, even when working from home, thanks to these expert-approved tips.
Your Definitive Guide to Making Any Type of Shoe Comfortable

With these tips, we’d walk a mile in any pair.
Why Do Dust Bunnies Happen?

Better yet, how can you get rid of them for good?
4 Things I Learned From Moving in With My Partner After Living Alone for Years

6 Smart Ways to Make Your Small Home Office Work for You

5 Rules for Bringing Farmhouse Design to Your Home

7 Gorgeous, Doable Ideas for Making Boho Design Work in Your Home

7 Decorating Ideas to Make Even the Smallest Living Room Shine

Sometimes, big design comes in small packages.

Warning: Too Much of These Colors in Your Home Could Be Stressing You Out

Price Check: The Cost of 20 Popular Home Decor Items at IKEA vs. Amazon

All the Tools You Need to Hang Curtains That Will Never Fall

Is There a Difference Between a Renovation and a Remodel? We Asked the Pros

Should You Renovate Your Home All at Once or in Pieces? An Expert Weighs in

Desk Organization Ideas and Office Tricks for Your Most Organized Workspace Ever

16 Gorgeous Home Office Paint Colors That Can Help You Be More Productive and Less Stressed

How to Remodel Your Home With Your Significant Other—Without Arguing Even Once

Can’t Paint Your Home? Try These 5 Paint-Free Alternatives Instead

11 Pretty-and-Practical Home Organization Tools Design Pros Swear by

