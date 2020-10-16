Kelli Bender
How to Keep Your Dog Mobile and Active Inside Your Home Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Article
An expert vet offers advice on easy ways to keep your pet mobile while still practicing social distancing.
By Kelli Bender
Want to Bring Your Dog to Work? These Are America's Most Pet-Friendly Companies of 2019
Article
These pet-friendly offices offer perks like on-site dog walkers, pet happy hours and more.
By Kelli Bender
Notre Dame's Three Rooftop Beehives (Containing Over 180,000 Bees) Survive Cathedral Fire
Article
Notre Dame Cathedral’s three beehives — home to more than 180,000 bees  — survived Monday’s destructive fire.
By Kelli Bender
Don't Have a Hissy Fit: Study Finds Dog Owners Are Happier Than Cat Owners
Video
The study also found that dog owners are more likely to be married.
By Kelli Bender
FDA Expands Recall on Dog Food for Potentially Toxic Levels of Vitamin D
Article
An issue that was affecting numerous dog food brands in 2018 has expanded in the new year.
By Kelli Bender
Blind, Senior Dachshund and His Pit Bull BFF Who Guides Him Everywhere Adopted Together
Article
This odd couple beat the odds.
By Kelli Bender
Make Your Dreams Come True! Quit Your Job and Become a Professional Cat Cuddler in Ireland
Article
Oh Danny boy! The cats, the cats are calling. And they need your cuddles
By Kelli Bender
You and Your Dog Can Now Have Matching Pajamas
Article
Nothing like coordinating outfits with your BFF. 
By Kelli Bender
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com