Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
9 Adorable Dish Towels
Gallery
Hold a hot pan, wipe glasses dry, and clean up spills with these kitchen workhorses.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
Fashionable, Functional Place Mats
Gallery
Set your table―and the scene―with one of these seven models.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
The Prettiest Picture Frames
Gallery
Show off special shots and mantel-worthy mementos in one of these fetching frames.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
9 Pretty Pitchers
Gallery
Serve up your favorite beverages in one of these stylish carafes.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
Folding Chairs for Barbecues, Baseball Games, and Beaches
Gallery
Eight great chairs, whether you want to accommodate extra guests or just sit back and relax.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
Colanders for Your Every Kitchen Need
Gallery
Rinse, drain, and wash your way into summer with one of these kitchen colanders.
By Kelley Carter and Guerrin Gardner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com